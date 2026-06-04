Kehlani has unveiled the official music video for “Back and Forth,” her hit collaboration with Missy Elliott from her critically acclaimed self-titled album, Kehlani.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Director X, the visual takes place at a lively house party, blending energetic dance scenes with intimate moments that highlight Kehlani’s soulful storytelling and Missy Elliott’s signature creativity. The video also features a surprise appearance from R&B icon Monica, adding another memorable moment to the celebration-filled visual.

The release continues the momentum surrounding Kehlani, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after earning 69,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year.

The singer recently announced The Kehlani World Tour, a 41-date trek produced by Live Nation that kicks off August 6 in Minneapolis before visiting major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The tour will then head overseas for dates across Europe and the United Kingdom beginning in late November.

The album also features the chart-dominating single “Folded,” which earned Kehlani two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. The track has become a historic success, spending 17 consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart while achieving 2x Platinum certification.

With a new video, a successful album, and a global tour on the horizon, Kehlani continues to solidify her place among contemporary R&B’s leading voices.