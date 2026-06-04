Ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals, NBA 2K26 has released its official championship simulation, forecasting a title run for the San Antonio Spurs.

According to the simulation, the Spurs will defeat the New York Knicks in six games, clinching the championship with a dramatic 106-104 victory in the series finale. The virtual showdown also projects Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama to capture his first NBA Finals MVP award after leading San Antonio to the title.

The prediction arrives as anticipation builds for the Finals matchup between the No. 2-seeded Spurs and No. 3-seeded Knicks, with both franchises seeking another championship banner.

Alongside the simulation results, NBA 2K26 unveiled updated player ratings for several key contributors in the series. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson received an 81 overall rating (+2), rookie guard Dylan Harper climbed to an 85 overall (+1), and forward Julian Champagnie moved to an 82 overall (+2). On the Knicks side, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson earned a 96 overall rating (+2), further solidifying his status among the league’s elite players.

While the simulation offers a glimpse into how the series could unfold, the real action begins on the court as San Antonio and New York battle for the 2026 NBA championship.

Fans can view the latest NBA 2K26 player ratings through the game’s official ratings hub.