Neil deGrasse Tyson Goes Viral Explaining Why Humanity’s Story Begins in Africa

A recent appearance by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Club Shay Shay ignited widespread discussion across social media after he broke down humanity’s shared ancestry and the scientific understanding of where modern humans originated.

"We all came out of Africa. Human tree of life traces back to Africa." – @neiltyson



Watch the full episode on Club Shay Shay's YouTube! pic.twitter.com/9x0soKjrql — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) June 3, 2026

During the June 3 episode, Tyson walked listeners through the evolutionary journey of Homo sapiens, explaining that modern humans first emerged in Africa before populations gradually spread to other parts of the world between 50,000 and 70,000 years ago. He also discussed how populations that migrated beyond Africa later interbred with Neanderthals, resulting in many non-African populations carrying approximately 1 to 2 percent Neanderthal DNA today.

The conversation centered on genetics, migration, and the interconnected nature of the human family. Tyson emphasized that people across the globe share roughly 99 percent of their DNA, framing visible differences among populations as the result of adaptation to different environments over long periods of time.

Clips from the interview quickly circulated online, generating millions of views and drawing passionate reactions from viewers. Many praised the discussion for highlighting humanity’s common origins and the scientific evidence supporting shared ancestry. Others used the moment to revisit long-running debates surrounding the Out of Africa model and alternative interpretations of human migration history.

The viral exchange added another widely discussed moment to Club Shay Shay’s growing catalog of headline-making interviews, with Tyson’s accessible explanation of genetics and evolution resonating far beyond the podcast’s core audience.