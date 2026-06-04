Nike Unleashes ‘Rip the Script’ as Star-Powered World Cup Campaign Takes Center Stage

Nike is making an early statement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the debut of Rip the Script, a six-minute short film designed to capture the imagination of football fans around the globe.

The cinematic production places viewers inside a fictional Hollywood studio where a frustrated director attempts to orchestrate every move on the pitch, demanding players follow a carefully crafted game plan. His vision quickly unravels as the athletes abandon the script and embrace the creativity, flair, and spontaneity that have made them global stars.

Nike releases their new “Rip The Script” video featuring a stacked cast 👀



👤 TRAVIS SCOTT

👤 CRISTIANO RONALDO

👤 KIM KARDASHIAN

👤 LEBRON JAMES

👤 KYLIAN MBAPPÉ

👤 VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR

👤 ERLING HAALAND

👤 ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIĆ

👤 RONALDINHO

➕ MORE pic.twitter.com/T5qxJrQOMk — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 4, 2026

Rather than delivering a traditional sports advertisement, Nike leans heavily into storytelling, combining movie-style production values with the energy and unpredictability of elite football. The result is a fast-paced showcase that celebrates instinct, self-expression, and the moments that emerge when players trust their talent instead of following a predetermined blueprint.

The release marks one of Nike’s biggest football marketing efforts in recent years as anticipation builds for the 2026 tournament. By blending sports culture with entertainment and cinematic spectacle, the company is positioning itself at the center of conversations surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event.

The campaign arrives as brands begin ramping up their World Cup presence, with Nike aiming to connect with fans through a message centered on individuality and fearless play. With its Hollywood-inspired setting and larger-than-life presentation, Rip the Script is already generating buzz as one of the most ambitious football commercials of the year.