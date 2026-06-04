Sean Strickland Vows White House UFC Protest After Claiming Ban Over Israel Criticism

A brewing controversy has added another layer of intrigue to the upcoming UFC Freedom Fights 250 event, the ambitious fight card scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn.

Sorry Israel. BTW were still gonna go. Ill bring a bull horn. pic.twitter.com/GctCJnr59F — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 3, 2026

Set against celebrations for Flag Day, President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, and America’s 250th anniversary, the event is expected to feature several marquee matchups, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has grabbed headlines after claiming he has been excluded from the festivities. According to Strickland, he is the only American male UFC champion not invited to participate, a situation he believes is connected to his recent political commentary.

🚨 Sean Strickland says he's BANNED from attending the UFC White House event because he "made fun of Israel and Epstein"



"UFC at the White House with [Netanyahu] in the audience. Straight 🇮🇱 slop.



The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is… pic.twitter.com/PCbsmbyiTi — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 3, 2026

Strickland has publicly tied the alleged exclusion to remarks he made about President Trump, including statements regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and references to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the reported setback, the outspoken fighter says he has no intention of staying quiet.

Instead, Strickland plans to travel to the event and stage a demonstration outside the gates, bringing along his championship belt and a bullhorn to make his presence known.

The dispute has already drawn attention from fellow fighters. Bryce Mitchell has voiced support for Strickland, while Justin Gaethje has publicly challenged him over the controversy.

As discussion continues across the MMA world, neither the UFC nor the White House has publicly confirmed Strickland’s claim that he has been barred from the event. Reports and speculation surrounding a potential appearance by Netanyahu also remain unconfirmed.