Marcus Stevens

Summer Walker reached a major career milestone Friday night, bringing her Still Finally Over It Tour to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for her first-ever headlining performance at the iconic venue.

The GRAMMY-nominated R&B star delivered a set packed with fan favorites and songs from her latest album, Finally Over It, following successful opening tour stops in Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago.

Walker performed beloved tracks including “Body,” “No Love,” and “Session 32,” while also showcasing newer songs such as “Heart of a Woman,” “FMT,” and fan favorite “Go Girl.” The concert featured immersive staging, striking visuals, and a theatrical production that blended vintage burlesque aesthetics with wedding-inspired imagery, creating an intimate atmosphere inside the arena.

Marcus Stevens

The Brooklyn performance highlighted music spanning Walker’s celebrated Over It trilogy, which includes Over It, Still Over It, and Finally Over It.

The Still Finally Over It Tour will continue across North America with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The tour is scheduled to conclude with two performances at London’s O2 Arena on August 1 and August 2.

The arena trek marks Walker’s first major headlining tour supporting Finally Over It, the final chapter in one of modern R&B’s most successful album trilogies.

2026 STILL FINALLY OVER IT TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Friday, May 29, 2026 — Chicago, IL — United Center★

Sunday, May 31, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena★

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center★

Friday, June 5, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena★

Sunday, June 7, 2026 — Boston, MA — TD Garden★

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena★

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center★

Friday, June 12, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena★

Sunday, June 14, 2026 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center★

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center★

Thursday, June 18, 2026 — Austin, TX — Moody Center★

Sunday, June 21, 2026 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center★

Thursday, June 25, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Friday, June 26, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, June 28, 2026 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, July 3, 2026 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, August 1, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

Sunday, August 2, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

★ Monaleo

Odeal