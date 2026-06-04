This Saturday’s 2026 Belmont Stakes won’t just be a test of raw endurance on the track—it’s marking a massive cultural shift in the owners’ box. When the gates fly open on June 6, a thoroughbred named Vitruvian Man will storm down the stretch, carrying the hopes of a whole new breed of racing enthusiasts.

Instead of traditional high-roller syndicates, this horse is owned in part by hip-hop icons Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty, Latin music superstar Rauw Alejandro, and everyday fans utilizing a groundbreaking new app called Run Fast Racing.

Founded by veteran entertainment executive Adam Kluger and trained by world-renowned, two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill, Run Fast Racing is built to completely democratize a sport that has historically been an exclusive playground for billionaires.

From Better to Owner

For generations, the only way the average fan could truly participate in horse racing was by placing a bet at the window. Run Fast Racing flips that narrative entirely, replacing gambling with fractional ownership.

Through an accessible subscription model, the app allows anyone to buy into a fraction of a thoroughbred’s traditional costs. Run Fast Racing now offers Direct Pay which allows owners to receive race earnings directly to their bank accounts. But this isn’t just a digital novelty—subscribers receive real, tangible perks of the sport’s elite lifestyle, including:

Access to the exclusive Owners’ Box on race day.

Voting rights on horse naming.

Direct input on crucial decisions, including jockey selection.

Entertainment’s Next Investment Frontier

The convergence of music, lifestyle, and sports investment is exactly why powerhouses like Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty have jumped into the stable. By positioning thoroughbred ownership at the intersection of pop culture and entertainment, Run Fast Racing is introducing horse racing to a generation of fans who understand building digital communities and high-value cultural assets.

With Vitruvian Man locked in for the final jewel of the Triple Crown this weekend, the business model is already proving its viability on the sport’s biggest stage. It proves that when you break down the economic barriers to entry, the culture will eagerly pull up a seat to the table.