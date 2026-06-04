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Today, we remember pioneering Detroit emcee MC Trouble, who tragically passed away on this date in 1991 following complications from an epileptic seizure. She was only 20 years old.

Born LaTasha Sheron Rogers in Detroit, Michigan, MC Trouble occupies a unique place in Hip Hop history. Long before female rappers became a dominant force in the culture, she broke barriers by becoming the first female rapper signed to Motown Records, opening doors for future generations of women in the genre.

At a time when Hip Hop was still fighting for mainstream acceptance, MC Trouble emerged with a commanding voice, sharp lyrical ability, and undeniable confidence. In 1990, she released her debut and only album, Gotta Get A Grip, a project that showcased her versatility as both a lyricist and storyteller. The album featured production from respected names including the late producer and rapper Kool Skool, helping establish her as one of Detroit’s brightest young talents.

Her biggest hit, “Pull The Plug,” became a staple on Yo! MTV Raps and introduced audiences nationwide to a rapper who could compete lyrically with anyone in the game. Other records such as “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” and “Get Your Thing Together” demonstrated the charisma and microphone presence that made her one of the most promising young artists of her era.

Unfortunately, MC Trouble’s rising career was cut short on June 4, 1991, when she suffered a fatal epileptic seizure. Her sudden passing shocked the Hip Hop community and robbed the culture of a talent whose best years were still ahead of her.

Though her recording catalog remains small, her impact continues to resonate. Detroit’s rich Hip Hop lineage, which would later produce artists such as,,, and countless others, includes MC Trouble as one of its earliest trailblazers.

More than three decades after her passing, MC Trouble remains an important figure in Hip Hop history, not only for breaking barriers at Motown but for proving that female emcees belonged at the forefront of the culture.

Rest in power to MC Trouble. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.