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Today In Hip Hop History: Nas Dropped “If I Ruled The World(Imagine That)” Feat. Lauryn Hill 30 Years Ago

June 4, 2026
Sha Be Allah

On this day in 1996, Nas dropped one of the most defining singles of his career — If I Ruled The World (Imagine That) featuring the incomparable Lauryn Hill. Released under Columbia Records, the track served as the lead single from his sophomore album It Was Written, which marked a creative and commercial evolution for the Queensbridge emcee.

A modern reimagining of Kurtis Blow’s 1985 classic of the same name, If I Ruled The World cleverly blended nostalgia with sharp lyricism and forward-thinking vision. Produced by the hitmaking duo Trackmasters, the beat borrowed heavily from Whodini’s Friends, pairing a haunting synth loop with a drum-heavy bounce that felt right at home in the golden era of ‘90s hip hop.

The collaboration was historic in more ways than one — it marked Lauryn Hill’s first appearance on wax outside of The Fugees, just before her meteoric rise as a solo artist. Her soulful chorus added gravity and grace to Nas’ utopian vision, turning the track into a poignant reflection on power, injustice, and what could be in a better world.

Commercially, the single proved to be a breakthrough for Nas on the mainstream level. If I Ruled The World climbed to No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cracked the Top 20 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. Internationally, the record resonated just as powerfully, landing in the top ten in eight different countries. The track also earned Nas a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards — a testament to its wide-reaching impact and enduring resonance.

In June 2021, it was officially certified platinum by the RIAA, further cementing If I Ruled The World as not just a milestone in Nas’ catalog, but as a timeless anthem that bridges generations and dreams.

Salute to NAs, Ms. Hill, The Trackmasters, Hype Williams for the video, and everyone else responsible for helping make this a piece of Hip-Hop history!

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