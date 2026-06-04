On this day in 1996, Nas dropped one of the most defining singles of his career — If I Ruled The World (Imagine That) featuring the incomparable Lauryn Hill. Released under Columbia Records, the track served as the lead single from his sophomore album It Was Written, which marked a creative and commercial evolution for the Queensbridge emcee.

A modern reimagining of Kurtis Blow’s 1985 classic of the same name, If I Ruled The World cleverly blended nostalgia with sharp lyricism and forward-thinking vision. Produced by the hitmaking duo Trackmasters, the beat borrowed heavily from Whodini’s Friends, pairing a haunting synth loop with a drum-heavy bounce that felt right at home in the golden era of ‘90s hip hop.

The collaboration was historic in more ways than one — it marked Lauryn Hill’s first appearance on wax outside of The Fugees, just before her meteoric rise as a solo artist. Her soulful chorus added gravity and grace to Nas’ utopian vision, turning the track into a poignant reflection on power, injustice, and what could be in a better world.

Commercially, the single proved to be a breakthrough for Nas on the mainstream level. If I Ruled The World climbed to No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cracked the Top 20 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. Internationally, the record resonated just as powerfully, landing in the top ten in eight different countries. The track also earned Nas a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards — a testament to its wide-reaching impact and enduring resonance.

In June 2021, it was officially certified platinum by the RIAA, further cementing If I Ruled The World as not just a milestone in Nas’ catalog, but as a timeless anthem that bridges generations and dreams.

Salute to NAs, Ms. Hill, The Trackmasters, Hype Williams for the video, and everyone else responsible for helping make this a piece of Hip-Hop history!