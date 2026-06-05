Angel Reese 1 ‘Red’ Sneaker Launches June 12 Through Reebok and Retail Partners

Reebok and WNBA star Angel Reese have officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated Angel Reese 1 ‘Red’ colorway.
The new signature sneaker will be available for purchase beginning June 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST through Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Also launching that day is the latest Kids edition, the Angel Reese 1 ‘Chalk & Red,’ which will be available through Reebok.com and Foot Locker.
“The Angel Reese 1 ‘Red’ celebrates a new season, new team, and even bigger energy,” Reese said in a statement. “We’ve had a great start to our season and I’m excited to continue building one game at a time.”
The latest release continues the momentum behind Reese’s growing partnership with Reebok and further expands her signature footwear collection. Known for her impact both on and off the court, Reese has become one of basketball’s most influential young stars, helping drive excitement around women’s sports and sneaker culture.
Fans looking to secure the latest colorways can mark their calendars for the June 12 launch as demand is expected to be high.