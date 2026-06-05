Nigerian rap star is reaching new heights on the international stage as his latest single, “Chanel” featuring fellow Afrobeats heavyweight, continues its meteoric rise across streaming platforms and global charts.

Released on May 21, 2026, the record has quickly become one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of the year, charting in an astounding 97 countries while establishing itself as a crossover success well beyond Africa. The song has already surpassed 10.2 million streams on Spotify in less than two weeks, making it the fastest song by a Nigerian rapper to reach the milestone.

The record’s impact has been felt worldwide. “Chanel” climbed to No. 3 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, reached No. 3 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart, and landed at No. 3 on Australia’s Hip-Hop/R&B Chart. The single also became the first song by a Nigerian rapper to simultaneously reach No. 1 across six different streaming platforms, further underscoring its global appeal.

In Africa, the song has dominated digital streaming services, reaching No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria, No. 1 on Spotify Nigeria, and No. 1 on Apple Music Ghana. Meanwhile, its popularity has extended into markets including Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

Adding to the momentum is the song’s official music video, directed by Christian Saint and Edgar Esteves, which has already generated more than 2 million views on YouTube and continues to attract viewers worldwide.

With a catalog that now exceeds 700 million career streams and more than 2.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Blaqbonez continues to strengthen his position as one of Africa’s most innovative and versatile artists. Known for blending Hip Hop, Afrobeats, drill, R&B, and alternative influences, the Nigerian star has steadily built a reputation for pushing creative boundaries while maintaining mainstream appeal.

“Chanel” By The Numbers

• 97 countries charted

• #3 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart

• #3 on Official UK Afrobeats Chart

• #3 on Australia Hip-Hop/R&B Chart

• #1 Apple Music Nigeria

• #1 Spotify Nigeria

• #1 Apple Music Ghana

• #10 Global Shazam Top Songs Chart

• 10.2 million Spotify streams in under two weeks

• Fastest song by a Nigerian rapper to reach 10 million Spotify streams

• First song by a Nigerian rapper to simultaneously peak at No. 1 on six streaming platforms

• Over 2 million YouTube views

• 700+ million career streams

• 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners

As the numbers continue to climb, “Chanel” is proving to be more than just another hit single—it’s becoming one of the defining Afrobeats records of 2026.