Fanatics Markets is expanding its platform with the launch of Fanatics ONE and FanCash rewards, a new loyalty initiative designed to deepen engagement across the Fanatics ecosystem.

Powered by Crypto.com’s federally regulated infrastructure, the program allows customers to earn rewards on every trade. Members can accumulate FanCash and tier points through trading activity, with FanCash redeemable across the Fanatics ecosystem for merchandise, tickets, collectibles, Fanatics Fest experiences, and future trades.

Timed to coincide with this summer’s global soccer tournament, eligible customers can earn up to 10% back in FanCash on trades, regardless of the outcome.

“We are ushering in a new era of loyalty and rewards,” said Zeeshan Feroz, President of Fanatics Markets. “FanCash and Fanatics ONE give customers a real reason to trade with Fanatics Markets.”

The company also unveiled several new platform enhancements. Among them is the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hub Experience, developed in partnership with ADI Predictstreet, featuring prediction markets, tournament news, and official player data.

Fanatics Markets has also expanded its web platform, offering access to sports, crypto, politics, culture, and economic event contracts. Additional features include Combos, which allow users to combine multiple outcomes into a single contract, advanced search functionality, and FanViz, a live trading experience with real-time game visualizations and statistics.

A new Refer-a-Friend program rewards both existing and new customers with FanCash when a referred user completes their first trade.

Fanatics Markets is currently available on iOS, Android, and the web in 23 states and four U.S. territories, with built-in responsible trading tools designed to help users manage their activity.