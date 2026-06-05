Latto is shedding light on her relationships with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

During a candid appearance on The Breakfast Club, the rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa to discuss everything from industry feuds and personal growth to the inspiration behind her music. While reflecting on her decision to move past her issues with Ice Spice, Latto also addressed her ongoing tension with Cardi B.

The conversation comes as fans continue to dissect lyrics from Latto’s new album, Big Mama, which reportedly includes bars directed at Cardi. The friction stems from leaked audio in which Cardi was heard mentioning Latto, followed by a public apology from the Bronx rapper.

After Latto’s interview aired, Cardi responded directly, explaining the context behind the incident and her efforts to make amends.

“I truly understand how you feel, and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public,” Cardi wrote. “I didn’t even mean to call you that. I didn’t mean any harm.”

Cardi went on to explain that she was eight months pregnant, had recently released an album, and was dealing with significant emotional stress when the leaked conversation surfaced. She emphasized that she had attempted multiple times throughout 2025 and 2026 to reconnect with Latto through her manager, sister, and direct messages.

“I always had love and respect for you,” Cardi added. “I always wanted to make it right, but making it right looks different for the both of us.”

Cardi B responds to Latto confirming that her song ‘Gimme Dat’ includes lyrics about her:



“I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean… pic.twitter.com/lgILIIt592 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 4, 2026

Latto expressed the moment hit her early in her pregnancy, which was when the album was in creation. While the moment is light now, Latto reveals she hasn’t talked to Cardi since, a drastic shift in a once text message-heavy relationship. You can hear it from Latto below.