Latto is setting the record straight about her relationship with fellow rapper Ice Spice.

During a candid appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa, the Atlanta rapper reflected on the highly publicized tension between the two artists and revealed that they have since moved forward.

Addressing the situation directly, Latto admitted that outside influences played a role in how she viewed the conflict at the time.

“I’m growing up, shit don’t be that deep,” Latto said. “Her manager called my manager and wanted to squad it and do music. I was open to that. That time was one of those times I let Twitter and noise get in my head. Probably, it was the same to her.”

The conversation highlighted a more mature perspective from the rapper, who suggested that social media commentary and public speculation may have amplified misunderstandings between the two artists.