GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has officially released her highly anticipated new album, Bitch, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter in her career.

Inspired by empowerment and self-acceptance, the album title reclaims a word often used negatively and transforms it into a symbol of confidence. “Reclaiming the word Bitch is power,” Lizzo said. “It’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence and unapologetic self-love.”

The project builds on the message first introduced in Lizzo’s Diamond-certified hit “Truth Hurts,” which popularized the phrase, “I’m 100% that bitch.”

One of the album’s standout tracks is “Sexy Ladies,” a reimagined version of “Sexy Lady,” the 2005 hit by Washington, D.C. go-go group UCB (Uncalled 4 Band). The song serves as both a tribute to the original record and a celebration of go-go music as the genre marks 50 years as the official music of Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the album release, Lizzo unveiled the title track “Bitch,” accompanied by a visually striking music video directed by child. She also released “Don’t Make Me Love U,” a fan-favorite single praised for its themes of personal growth, reflection, and transformation.

With Bitch, Lizzo continues to push boundaries while delivering a message of empowerment, resilience, and self-expression that has become central to her artistry.