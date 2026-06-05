OVO Sound’s breakout artist Naomi Sharon released her highly anticipated new single, “Weak.” The track masterfully pairs a hypnotic groove with Sharon’s signature intimate songwriting, exploring the delicate tension between desire, vulnerability, and emotional surrender.

The release marks a milestone period for the singer-songwriter. Sharon recently wrapped up performances alongside global superstar Doja Cat on the European leg of her The Scarlet Tour.

“Weak” serves as the latest preview of No Sleep in Paradise, Naomi Sharon’s highly anticipated, genre-defying album arriving later this month. Following a string of successful 2026 releases—including the electronic remix of “Miss That” with Marten Lou and May’s tender single “Better Days”—Sharon continues to build a sonic world rooted in unapologetic self-expression.

With each new offering, the songstress refines a sound that is unmistakably her own. Whether she is reflecting on past relationships, embracing her soft side, or standing firm in her independence, Sharon brings a rare emotional depth to the contemporary R&B space. “Weak” is available now on all major streaming platforms.