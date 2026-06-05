As the worlds of hip-hop and Latin urban music continue to aggressively converge, three powerhouse voices from distinct cultural landscapes have united to drop one of the summer’s most anticipated global crossover tracks. Brooklyn drill royalty Fivio Foreign, rising cultural force Loui Paso, and Puerto Rican trap pioneer Jon Z have officially released their high-energy new single, “Untouchable.”

Released just in time for the New Music Friday rotation, the record seamlessly fuses the dark, heavy bass-lines of New York drill with the frantic, rhythmic cadence of Latin trap, proving once again that genre boundaries are completely obsolete in the modern streaming era.

A Cross-Cultural Sonic Collision

“Untouchable” is far more than just a standard track collaboration; it serves as a structural bridge between distinct street cultures, sounds, and global fanbases. Built on top of a hard-hitting production layout, the track highlights the evolving creative dialogue between English and Spanish-speaking urban markets.

Each artist brings their own raw, uncompromised artistic identity to the table:

Fivio Foreign: Representing the absolute pinnacle of the Brooklyn drill movement, Fivio anchors the track with his signature commanding presence, ad-libs, and gritty New York flows.

Representing the absolute pinnacle of the Brooklyn drill movement, Fivio anchors the track with his signature commanding presence, ad-libs, and gritty New York flows. Loui Paso: Delivering a sharp, highly versatile performance, Paso showcases the lyrical agility and modern perspective that has made him an artist to watch in the contemporary rap landscape.

Delivering a sharp, highly versatile performance, Paso showcases the lyrical agility and modern perspective that has made him an artist to watch in the contemporary rap landscape. Jon Z: The Puerto Rican icon injects the record with his trademark erratic, high-octane Latin trap delivery, adding an irreplaceable international flair and explosive energy.

Together, the trio’s natural chemistry cuts through the transaction noise of typical industry link-ups, leaning entirely on raw authenticity and consistency.

The Sound of the Summer Landscape

The arrival of “Untouchable” comes at a time when cross-cultural collaborations are driving the most dominant records on the global charts. By uniting the sound of the New York pavements with the global momentum of Latin urban music, the track is strategically positioned to dominate both club sets and festival stages as summer temperatures rise.

For fans looking for the complete visual experience, the wait won’t be long. While the audio is tearing up streaming platforms right now, the official, high-budget music video is scheduled to drop next Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

“Untouchable” is out now and available on all major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Are you spinning “Untouchable” on your weekend playlist? Who do you think had the best verse on this drill-meets-trap linkup?