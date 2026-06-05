The Power Universe is expanding once again.

STARZ has officially greenlit Power: Legacy, an eight-episode drama that reunites Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq St. Patrick and Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan in a highly anticipated new chapter of the hit franchise.

Set in New York City, the series follows Tommy’s return from Chicago as he joins forces with Tariq to make their mark on the city’s criminal underworld. The announcement confirms years of fan speculation that began after a mysterious post-credits scene in the final season of Power Book II: Ghost and intensified following Tariq’s surprise appearance in the series finale of Power Book IV: Force.

“Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet,” said executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they’re taking over New York City.”

The new series marks the fifth installment in the expanding Power franchise and will be co-produced by STARZ and Lionsgate Television, allowing STARZ to participate directly in future revenue opportunities tied to the property.

Gary Lennon, who previously served as showrunner on Power Book IV: Force, will helm the series as showrunner and executive producer. Franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Mark Canton, Kendra Chapman Davis, Joseph Sikora, and Chris Selak will also executive produce, while Michael Rainey Jr. joins the project as a producer.

The greenlight follows the success of Power Book IV: Force, whose third and final season attracted 9 million multiplatform viewers. Across all series, the Power Universe has now generated more than 2 billion hours viewed globally, cementing its status as one of television’s most successful modern franchises.