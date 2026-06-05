Vince Staples Releases New Album Cry Baby and Begins Independent Era

Vince Staples has officially released his highly anticipated new album, Cry Baby, in partnership with Loma Vista Recordings. The 10-track project is available now across digital platforms and on vinyl, including a limited Cry Baby Red variant featuring an exclusive bonus track available only through independent record stores.

The release marks the beginning of a new chapter for Staples as he enters his independent era, one defined by direct engagement with fans. In recent weeks, the Long Beach rapper has personally sold tickets at El Rey Theatre for his album release show, welcomed fans to rehearsals at The Smell, and appeared at Undefeated La Brea for a Converse event to unveil custom Cry Baby Chuck Taylors. He further strengthened that connection by offering a free livestream of his sold-out release show.

Leading up to the album, Staples released a series of visually striking videos for “Blackberry Marmalade,” “White Flag,” and “Cotton.” Rich with recurring themes and symbolism, the clips were presented without explanation, allowing listeners and viewers to interpret their meaning on their own terms.

Widely regarded as one of hip-hop’s most compelling voices, Staples continues to evolve as an artist. While Ramona Park Broke My Heart explored his hometown through a deeply personal lens and Dark Times ventured further inward, Cry Baby shifts its focus outward, examining the recurring cycles of social and political unrest in America.

Musically, the album represents a significant departure. Built around live instrumentation, Cry Baby delivers a raw and urgent sound that complements its themes. The result is a powerful collection that confronts the tensions and contradictions of modern America while reinforcing Staples’ status as one of music’s most distinctive storytellers.