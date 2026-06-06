Celine Dion Honors Peabo Bryson in Emotional Tribute After His Death

Celine Dion has shared a heartfelt tribute following the passing of Peabo Bryson, honoring both his remarkable talent and the personal kindness he showed her early in her English-language career.

In a statement released after news of Bryson’s death, Dion said she was “heartbroken” by the loss and reflected on their memorable collaboration on the Disney classic song Beauty and the Beast.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” Dion wrote. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.”

The singer recalled recording “Beauty and the Beast” with Bryson and credited him with helping her feel at ease while she was still learning to sing in English.

I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was… pic.twitter.com/ti8Tba33Or — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 3, 2026

“He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago,” she said. “He made me so comfortable.”

Dion described Bryson as a lasting symbol of the joy music has brought to her life and said his voice and talent would be deeply missed.

Concluding her message, Dion extended her condolences to Bryson’s loved ones, writing, “My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.”

The tribute highlights the enduring bond between two celebrated artists whose duet remains one of the most beloved songs in Disney and popular music history.