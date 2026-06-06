In an era where independent artists are rewriting the rules of success, rapper, entrepreneur, and music executive Hundred Stacks is proving that ownership, persistence, and business acumen remain powerful tools in today’s music industry. With the release of his explosive new single, “Run It Up,” the Southern-bred artist delivers an energetic anthem built for the streets, the club, and radio while continuing to strengthen a business empire rooted in independence.

Serving as the lead single from his highly anticipated EP, No Wings Vol. 3: Bag Season, “Run It Up” is a motivational, hard-hitting Hip-Hop record centered around hustle, financial elevation, and relentless ambition. Powered by booming trap production, the song celebrates the grind of building wealth, counting profits, and distancing oneself from limitations and negativity. With an undeniable energy that resonates equally in nightlife settings, urban radio, and everyday street culture, the record feels poised to become a staple for listeners motivated by ambition and self-made success.

For Hundred Stacks, however, “Run It Up” is more than just another release, it’s a reflection of a lifestyle he has embodied for years. A Southern rapper and music executive with roots in both Louisiana and Texas, Hundred Stacks is the founder of Young Black Exec Music Group, an independent movement that reflects both his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to ownership. As the cousin of legendary Hip-Hop mogul Master P, Hundred Stacks grew up observing the blueprint that transformed independent rap into big business.

Drawing inspiration from Master P’s groundbreaking independent business strategy and the empire built through No Limit Records, Hundred Stacks embraced a self-made mentality early in his career. Rather than waiting for industry validation, he focused on building a grassroots fanbase throughout the South, steadily expanding Young Black Exec Music Group through direct marketing, consistent releases, and authentic community support.

His independent grind has become one of the defining characteristics of his career. Long before digital streaming dominated the industry, Hundred Stacks was personally moving his music, selling an impressive 168,000 physical units independently out of the trunk of his car. Instead of relying on outside investors or major-label funding, he reinvested profits directly into his craft, ultimately building a professional all-analog recording studio to maintain both creative control and premium sound quality.

That same entrepreneurial discipline expanded beyond music. In 2017, Hundred Stacks launched YBE Merch, a clothing line that has since sold more than 87,000 pieces of merchandise, proving his ability to transform music supporters into loyal lifestyle consumers. The brand has become another extension of the Young Black Exec identity, reinforcing his long-standing commitment to ownership and direct-to-fan engagement.

Visual storytelling has also become central to his business portfolio. Through YBE Visuals, founded in 2015, Hundred Stacks produces high-quality 4K visual content using industry-standard equipment. Taking a hands-on approach, he personally edits and color grades his videos, maintaining full creative control while preserving the independent spirit that fuels his brand.

His admiration for Master P and the No Limit legacy has remained evident throughout his artistic journey. Hundred Stacks has actively paid homage to the era that inspired him, including releasing a visual tribute titled “We Ryderz,” honoring the influence and entrepreneurial spirit of No Limit Records while celebrating Southern Hip-Hop culture.

That dedication to independent growth continues to pay dividends. In 2024, Hundred Stacks secured a major music distribution deal, marking a significant milestone in a career built through discipline, consistency, and self-investment rather than shortcuts.

His music continues to gain traction in the streaming era as well. To date, Hundred Stacks has been featured on more than 270 Spotify playlists, helping expand his reach to audiences nationwide and strengthening his growing digital footprint.

With “Run It Up,” Hundred Stacks is offering more than a soundtrack for ambition, he is delivering a message rooted in lived experience. The record reflects the mindset of an artist who has embraced the grind, invested in himself, and turned independent hustle into a sustainable business model.

As anticipation grows for No Wings Vol. 3: Bag Season, Hundred Stacks appears ready to elevate to another level. If “Run It Up” is any indication, he is not merely chasing success, he is building upon a legacy while creating his own blueprint for independent achievement. For Hundred Stacks, the mission remains clear: stay independent, elevate the brand, and continue to run it up.