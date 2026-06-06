Lena the Plug has filed for divorce from her husband, Adam22, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County.

The filing, submitted on June 1, which is also Lena’s birthday, seeks both legal and physical custody of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter. According to TMZ, the pair married in 2023 and, according to the documents, separated on April 15.

Lena and Adam built a highly visible online brand through their podcast and subscription-based content platforms, often discussing their unconventional relationship publicly. In addition to their joint ventures, Adam hosts the popular podcast No Jumper.

According to the filing, Lena states that she is currently unemployed and receives $3,000 per month in spousal support from Adam. She also claims she does not have access to the couple’s financial records, stating that the figures in the filing are estimates because she lacks information about the marriage’s finances.

The documents further identify a $1.1 million entertainment studio among the couple’s assets, with Lena seeking half of its value as part of the divorce proceedings.