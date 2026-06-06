New Orleans rapper Rob49 is back with a new single poised to make waves throughout the summer. The rising hip-hop star has released “Bad B*tch,” featuring Jamaican dancehall sensation Skillibeng, via Geffen Records and Interscope Records.

The track arrives following weeks of anticipation fueled by teaser clips shared across Rob49’s social media channels. Those previews quickly gained traction online, helping build momentum ahead of the official release.

On “Bad B*tch,” Rob49 explores a fresh sonic direction while maintaining the street-focused energy and commanding delivery that have become hallmarks of his music. The record pairs his signature New Orleans sound with the infectious Caribbean influences Skillibeng brings.

One of dancehall’s most in-demand artists, Skillibeng adds international appeal to the collaboration. The Jamaican star has previously worked with major names including Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Wizkid, French Montana, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Vybz Kartel. His contribution helps transform the song into a cross-cultural collaboration connecting the sounds of New Orleans and Kingston.

Designed for summer playlists, club rotations, and social media trends, “Bad B*tch” highlights the chemistry between two artists known for their authenticity, confidence, and charismatic performances.