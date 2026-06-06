Steve Lacy is gearing up for his next musical chapter with the announcement of his third studio album, Oh yeah?, set for release on July 17, 2026, via RCA Records.

Alongside the announcement, Lacy has unveiled the album’s lead single, “the feeling,” which arrives with a music video directed by Matt Castellanos. The track showcases the singer-songwriter’s signature blend of pop, alternative, and R&B influences, further cementing his reputation as one of music’s most innovative voices.

The album reflects a four-year journey of self-discovery, during which he often felt more at home in unfamiliar places than in familiar surroundings. Taking full creative control of the project, Lacy handled the production, songwriting, performances, and overall artistic direction.

The upcoming release arrives amid growing acclaim for the artist. In a recent cover story, The Cut described Lacy as “potentially being Gen Z’s first rock star,” a bold assessment that Oh yeah? appears ready to justify.

With “the feeling” now available and anticipation building toward the album’s July release, Lacy is poised to deliver another defining moment in a career that continues to evolve and expand.