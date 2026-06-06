President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals when the New York Knicks host the series at Madison Square Garden, according to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania.

The appearance would make Trump the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, marking a historic moment for both the league and the championship series.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the news, highlighting Trump’s ties to New York and the excitement surrounding the Knicks’ postseason run.

“President Trump is very much a New Yorker,” Silver said to Ben Golliver. “I’m thrilled another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

Trump also shared his support for the franchise, praising Knicks owner James Dolan and expressing admiration for the team’s pursuit of a championship.

“I’ve been a Knick fan for a long time and I’m also a Jim Dolan fan,” Trump said. “He’s been a long time wanting to win and he’s a competitive guy.”

The president also took a moment to compliment rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama, calling him “a great player” and predicting an even brighter future ahead.

Trump’s expected attendance adds another layer of attention to an already highly anticipated Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will look to capitalize on home-court advantage in their pursuit of an NBA title.