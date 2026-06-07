Ali Zulfikar Zahedi is a Bangladeshi filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, lyricist, novelist, and corporate executive whose career spans both international business management and creative media production.

Unlike many filmmakers who enter the industry through acting, theater, journalism, or other media-related professions, Zahedi began his involvement in filmmaking after establishing a career in the corporate sector. Over the years, he has continued to work in both business management and creative media.

Zahedi currently serves as Country Manager at Terpac Plastic International Inc., a Canada-based MNC company. In this role, he oversees operations across Bangladesh, India, and Egypt. Alongside his corporate responsibilities, he remains involved in film direction, production, screenwriting, and lyric writing.

His feature film Kagoj (The Paper), released in 2022, was screened at several international film festivals and received awards and selections at various film platforms. The film also drew media attention for its terracotta-inspired promotional artwork known as the “Matir Poster” (Clay Poster), which was later preserved by the Bangladesh Film Archive Museum. a government institution under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dedicated to the preservation, documentation, and promotion of Bangladesh’s film heritage. The terracotta-inspired “Matir Poster” created for Kagoj, directed by Ali Zulfikar Zahedi, recognizing its significance as a unique promotional artifact, the Bangladesh Film Archive under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting preserved the poster as part of its collection on the country’s film heritage.

In addition to feature filmmaking, Zahedi has directed short films and contributed to television and music-based productions. His short film The Sound received selections and awards at international film festivals, while Roktochaya received recognition at several international competitions and festivals.

Roktochaya received an Award of Recognition in both the Short Film and Direction categories at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States. It also won honors at the Peshawar International Film Festival in Pakistan and was selected as a Monthly Pick at the 8th Rome Prisma Film Awards 2026 in Italy.

His earlier work Kagoj was also recognized at various international platforms, including the Cinemaking International Film Festival, Tagore International Film Festival, Cult Critic Movie Awards, and the International Panorama Film Festival in Bengaluru, India.

Beyond filmmaking, Zahedi is active in literature and creative writing. His Bengali novel Akshorer Fand was published at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in 2025. He has also written lyrics for songs featured in films, television productions, and independent music projects.

In 2025, Zahedi received the International Men’s Award in Dubai in the Arts and Entertainment category.

In interviews and public discussions, Zahedi has spoken about the relationship between business management and film production, particularly the application of planning, leadership, and organizational skills in creative projects.

He is associated with several industry organizations, including the Bangladesh Film Directors Association and the Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association. He is also a life member of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Zahedi is currently working on a web film titled “Ekakitter Vitor Eka” and developing his second feature film, “Cholochittra: The Cinema.” Both projects are currently in development.



Several of Zahedi’s film and media projects have been produced under the banner of ADDRIAN Productions, an independent production company founded by Ali Zulfikar Zahedi in 2014.