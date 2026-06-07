Siwar Al Assad Was Writing About Syria Before the World Knew to Pay Attention

Byline: Sheng Alferez

Photo Courtesy by Editorial Files

The year is somewhere in the decade before 2011. Bashar al-Assad’s government still controls Syria’s official narrative with complete confidence. The international press has other preoccupations. The Arab Spring is not yet a phrase. And Siwar Al Assad — born in Damascus, educated in Switzerland and later at the Sorbonne — is already thinking about what his country needs in order not to break.

He has described himself as an advocate of gradual, peaceful reform during that period. Not revolution. Not overthrow. The quieter, harder argument: that a country holds together or falls apart depending on whether its institutions, its cultural fabric, and its internal political culture are given space to develop without violence. By 2011, when the protests began and the regime’s response turned brutal, that argument had already been rendered academic by events. What Al Assad was left with was the question that faces anyone who saw a crisis coming and could not stop it: what do you do with what you know?

The answer, for him, was literature.

A Writer Before a Witness

Al Assad is sometimes described as though Damascus Has Fallen were his entry into writing, a Syrian author who picked up a pen because the situation demanded it. The record runs the other way. He published his first novel, A Cœur Perdu, in French in 2012 — later published in English as Guard Thy Heart. A romantic thriller. Nothing to do with war. Similarly grounded in the emotional rather than the political. Then Le temps d’une saison, a historical epic. Then Palmyre pour toujours, a tribute to Palmyra written after the ruins were damaged during the conflict — a book that is, in some ways, a practice run for the harder grief that Damascus Has Fallen would later require.

He also contributed the preface to Pourquoi ils font le Djihad, a non-fiction study of radicalization. That the same author could write romantic fiction, historical narrative, a cultural elegy, and a preface to a study of extremism is less surprising once you understand the shape of his education: law at Panthéon-Sorbonne, multiple languages, Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and the particular intellectual formation that comes from leaving Syria at nine and spending the subsequent decades looking back at it with the dual focus of someone who is both from a place and permanently outside it.

“I aim through selling my book to shed light on the threats that ethnic and religious minorities in Syria face due to the rise of extremist ideologies, Islamism, and jihadism,” Al Assad has said of his purpose.

That sentence is one of the clearer statements of literary intent to come from a contemporary author working in this territory. He is not writing to entertain, or not only to entertain. He is writing because certain things are being erased, and fiction is one of the instruments by which erasure is resisted.

What the Book Holds

Damascus Has Fallen works through the lives of ordinary Syrians whose circumstances force them into choices they had no reason to anticipate. The book’s own description frames this precisely: “ordinary lives become extraordinary stories, each person compelled to acts of bravery, heartache and defiance they never dreamed themselves capable of.” Every place a secret. Every choice is a moral quandary. In Syria, as the author puts it, every choice comes with a cost.

The specificity of that framing matters. Al Assad is not writing a general account of war or a political history. He is writing about the granular, daily experience of people navigating a situation that did not ask their permission before arriving. That is the register of the book, intimate, grounded, fictional in form but rooted in the kind of knowledge that only comes from understanding a place as home rather than as subject matter.

Now based in London, Al Assad leads the Aramea Foundation, which he founded to advocate for Syrian refugees and Levantine cultural heritage. He says he is now aiming to reach British and Canadian readers with Damascus Has Fallen — markets where his French-language work also circulates, and where the Syrian diaspora constitutes a readership that does not need the book explained to them.

He was writing about Syria before the world knew to pay attention. That the world eventually caught up does not diminish what he saw early. It confirms it.