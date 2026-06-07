Let’s talk about a label that might be outdated.

For years everyone’s filed Tollan Kim under lo-fi. Makes sense on paper. It’s soft, there’s no vocals, it ends up on a “study” or “chill” playlist next to a hundred other things. Fine. But sit with it for a while and the box starts feeling too small.

He thinks so too. He’s started calling his own sound Aesthetic Music. And before you roll your eyes at an artist naming his own genre, hear it out, because there’s something to it.

Bit of context first if you’re not caught up. Tollan’s the producer behind “Aesthetic.” That 2022 track with kudasaibeats that was basically welded to TikTok for a year. Over 10 million posts used it. He stays pretty quiet about himself. Born in Brazil. He’s in South Korea now and goes by Lukas, and honestly that’s most of what anyone knows. He just lets the music go out and do its thing. Somehow that’s added up to over 700 billion views on TikTok across his catalog, plus regular top 10 spots on the Global Viral 50.

So a guy at that level saying the genre tag is wrong. Worth a listen at least.

Here’s the difference, or how I hear it anyway. Regular lo-fi is kind of built to disappear. It’s wallpaper. There so the room isn’t dead silent while you work, and there’s nothing wrong with that, I’ve got plenty of it on. But Tollan’s stuff doesn’t fully fade out the way it’s supposed to. You’ll be deep in something and a melody just sort of taps you. Pulls your attention back for a second. Lo-fi isn’t really meant to do that.

The new single shows it off. “Aesthetic Garden,” which you’ll also see written as “Garden Aesthetic,” leads his new 21-track album “Tired at 21.” Soft and easy, sure. But it won’t quite sink into the background. Keeps wandering off somewhere on its own.

Have a listen and see if you hear what I mean: Aesthetic Garden on Spotify

People love the “King of Lo-fi” nickname for him. It’s a nice one, I get the appeal. But it might be doing him a quiet disservice. It ties him to a genre he’s pretty clearly trying to push past. Aesthetic Music is vague, yeah, but at least it leaves the door open for wherever he’s headed.

Maybe genre tags are just marketing in the end. Maybe none of it matters and you should put it on and feel whatever you feel. But if one producer’s big enough to bend a whole sound around himself, it’s this guy.

Make up your own mind. He’s here if you want to follow along: Tollan Kim on Instagram