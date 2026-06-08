Boosie Catches Heat for Banning Transwomen From His Topless Pool Party

So, Boosie is hosting a topless pool party. In promoting the event, Boosie fielded questions, responding to one and alerting trans women that they are not welcome to attend.

“SORRY NO TRANNYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY. WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam’s apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS. I tried to be respectful I said MS,” Boosie wrote online.

SORRY NO TRANNYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY 💯‼️‼️‼️✅ WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam‘s apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS ✅ I tried to be respectful I said MS. pic.twitter.com/Y9C7HtmU7V — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 6, 2026

Boosie shared an image of a conversation he had with someone who posed questions about their entry.

Boosie believed he was being nice, despite backlash he received online. Hitting Instagram, Boosie stood ten toes down in his statement: