Drake continues his dominance on the charts as ICEMAN holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a third consecutive week.

According to Luminate, the album earned 171,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending June 4, a 24% decline from the previous week. Despite the drop, the project remains the nation’s top-performing album.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Drake, as ICEMAN becomes one of only five of his 15 chart-topping albums to spend at least three weeks at No. 1. It is also his first album to remain atop the Billboard 200 for three weeks since Certified Lover Boy spent five weeks at No. 1 in 2021.

Streaming continues to drive the album’s success. Of the 171,000 equivalent album units earned, 170,000 came from streaming equivalent albums (SEA), fueled by 174.42 million on-demand official streams. The project also secured a third consecutive week atop Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart.

Drake’s longest-running No. 1 album remains Views, which spent 13 weeks at the summit in 2016.

With strong streaming numbers and sustained fan engagement, ICEMAN continues to cement its place among the most successful releases of Drake’s career.