Idris Elba has addressed years of speculation linking him to the role of James Bond, saying the rumors were never a realistic possibility.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Elba said he was flattered by the fan support but never viewed the casting rumors as legitimate.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing,” Elba said. “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason.”

The actor, who had frequently been mentioned as a potential successor to Daniel Craig following Craig’s departure from the franchise, added that Bond’s global appeal creates challenges when it comes to reimagining the character.

“Bond is big all over the world,” Elba said. “And audiences won’t all go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture.”

Elba also cautioned against making major changes to the iconic spy character in an effort to satisfy modern cultural debates.

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke,” he said. “I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”