Kodak Black has officially announced his next album, Kodak The Blessing, which is reportedly set to arrive on June 12.

The Florida rapper revealed the project’s feature list, including appearances from 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, G Thugg, Shadea Charai, Albee Al, and more.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Kodak wrote, “M FINNA TEAR THIS S**T UP RIGHT KWIK JUST FWM.”

News of the release quickly generated excitement among fans, with Complex Music reporting that the album is expected to drop this Friday.