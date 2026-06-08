The 10th Anniversary Prince Celebration brought thousands of fans from around the world to Minneapolis and Paisley Park from June 3–7, honoring a decade since Prince’s passing with five days of music, community, and remembrance.

One of the event’s biggest announcements was Timeless, a new Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings release arriving Aug. 28. The collection features 10 rare and previously unreleased recordings spanning Prince’s career. Attendees received an exclusive first listen during special sessions at Paisley Park, while the project’s lead single, “Stone,” a previously unreleased 1995 recording, was also unveiled.

(Photo Credit: Paisley Park Enterprises

Prince Celebration attendees tour Paisley Park on Wednesday, June 3.

(Photo Credit: Paisley Park Enterprises)

Prince concert screening at Paisley Park on Wednesday, June 3rd.



A major highlight was the Prince Celebration of Life 10th Anniversary Concert at The Armory, where members of The Revolution and The New Power Generation reunited onstage. The historic performance also featured Morris Day, Miguel, Tevin Campbell, Bilal, Kat Graham, Liv Warfield, Ashley Támar, The Twins, and others.

(Photo Credit: Paisley Park Enterprises)

Chaka Khan performs at Prince Celebration Kickoff Party at First Avenue on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Celebration events extended throughout the Twin Cities, including a kickoff party at First Avenue with Chaka Khan, Club 3121 hosted by DJ Rashida, and wellness programming led by Maya McClean. During a special panel discussion, Morris Day received the Prince Legacy Award in recognition of his artistry and cultural impact.

The week also emphasized Prince’s connection to Minneapolis and his “Love 4 One Another” philosophy through food drives, family programming, memorial visits, and local business partnerships. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed June 1–7 as Prince Celebration Week.

(Photo Credit: Paisley Park Enterprises)

Miguel performs during the Prince Celebration of Life 10th Anniversary Concert at The Armory on Friday, June 5.

The festivities concluded with a free downtown block party and inaugural Prince Sing-Along at the city’s iconic Prince mural. Thousands attended performances by CeeLo Green, Meli’sa Morgan, Liv Warfield, and local artists, celebrating the enduring influence of Prince’s music and spirit.

Additional programming included conversations with Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, rare concert screenings, exclusive Vault presentations, and the debut of the new Paisley Park mobile app.