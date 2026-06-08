Thousands of fans gathered in Minneapolis this past week for Prince Celebration 2026, a five-day tribute marking the 10th anniversary of Prince’s passing.

Hosted by Paisley Park and its management team, the event featured concerts, discussion panels, community activities, and special appearances from artists connected to Prince’s legacy. Performers included Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Bootsy Collins, Miguel, Bilal, and CeeLo Green, alongside longtime collaborators such as Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, and former members of the New Power Generation.

Celebration events were held throughout downtown Minneapolis at iconic venues including First Avenue, The Armory, Royalston Square, and Paisley Park itself, showcasing the city’s rich musical history.

One of the week’s highlights was the free Prince Block Party and singalong, which attracted an estimated 10,000 attendees. The event brought together local residents, visitors, emerging musicians, and established performers in a community-wide celebration of Prince’s music.

Paisley Park continued to serve as the centerpiece of the festivities, offering fans access to exhibits, memorabilia, and immersive experiences dedicated to the artist’s life and career.

Perhaps most notable was the presence of a new generation of Prince fans. Alongside longtime supporters who have made annual pilgrimages to Minneapolis for nearly a decade, younger attendees demonstrated a growing appreciation for Prince’s music, artistry, and influence.

As June 7 marked what would have been Prince’s 68th birthday, Prince Celebration 2026 served as a powerful reminder that while the icon is gone, his music, spirit, and impact continue to unite fans around the world.