The estate of Prince has announced Timeless, a new 10-song collection featuring previously unreleased recordings spanning nearly the entirety of the legendary artist’s career.

Set for release on August 28, through the estate’s partnership with Legacy Recordings, the project includes material recorded between 1977 and 2016, offering fans a rare glimpse into Prince’s creative evolution across four decades.

Alongside the announcement, the estate released “Stone,” a previously unheard track recorded in the spring of 1995. The song was written by Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer, and Jules Van Even and serves as the first preview of the upcoming collection.

The announcement follows “Prince Celebration Week,” held June 1–7 in Minneapolis, where fans gathered to honor the music icon’s legacy. As part of the festivities, the Minneapolis skyline was illuminated in purple on June 6, the evening before Prince’s birthday.

According to Variety, unlike previous archival releases focused on a specific era, Timeless draws from multiple periods of Prince’s career, creating a retrospective journey through his expansive catalog.