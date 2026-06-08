Scary Movie 6 Opens to Record $105 Million Worldwide

Scary Movie 6 has become a box office sensation, earning a franchise-record $105 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

The Miramax and Paramount revival generated $55 million domestically from 3,490 theaters, surpassing the previous franchise record of $49.7 million set by Scary Movie 4 in 2006. Internationally, the film added $50.5 million across 53 markets, marking a 75% increase over the series’ previous international best.

Produced on a modest $30 million budget, the film recouped its production costs within its first three days in theaters.

The sixth installment reunites original creators Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, while bringing back franchise favorites Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Among the strongest international markets were the United Kingdom and Germany, each contributing $5.5 million, followed by Brazil with $5.1 million and France with $3.2 million.

The impressive debut signals renewed audience enthusiasm for the long-running horror-comedy franchise and gives the series its biggest opening weekend to date