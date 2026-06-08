For eight innings, North Carolina appeared headed for a heartbreaking end to its season.

Then the Diamond Heels reminded everyone why they’ve spent the entire spring among college baseball’s elite.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth and down to their final two outs, No. 5 national seed North Carolina stormed back to defeat USC 4-3 on Owen Hull’s walk-off RBI single, sending the Diamond Heels to Omaha for their 13th College World Series appearance and their second trip in the last three seasons.

“I’ve been part of a lot of great games,” UNC head coach Scott Forbes said after the game. “That’s one of the most special games I’ve been a part of at Boshamer Stadium.”

The heroics belonged to Hull, who delivered one of the finest performances of his Carolina career. The centerfielder collected three doubles before delivering the game-winning hit in the ninth, finishing with four hits and driving in two runs. His RBI double in the third accounted for UNC’s first run, while his walk-off liner into the left-center field gap completed the comeback.

“I have no words to describe it,” Hull said. “I’m out here having as much fun as I can. I love this team so much.”

"I just hit the ball hard … and let my swing do the work." 🔥



Owen Hull after hitting a walk-off double to take the Tar Heels to the MCWS 😤 @DiamondHeels pic.twitter.com/gy3IsbCOS9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 7, 2026

For much of the afternoon, however, the story belonged to USC starter Andrew Johnson.

The Trojan right-hander was brilliant, limiting Carolina’s powerful lineup to two runs over 7.2 innings while throwing 99 pitches. Combined with his relief appearance in Friday’s opener, Johnson logged 133 pitches during the Super Regional weekend and appeared poised to send USC to Omaha.

“It’s a fighter’s attitude,” USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz said. “He can’t tell you he feels great because he’s pitched a lot. But it didn’t matter to him.”

USC built its lead behind solo home runs from Kevin Takeuchi in the fourth inning and Andrew Lamb in the fifth. Meanwhile, UNC starter Caden Glauber was equally impressive despite not factoring into the decision. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 Trojans across 7.1 innings, allowing just three runs while keeping Carolina within striking distance throughout the afternoon.

“[I was] obviously a little nervous coming into it, but good nerves,” Glauber said. “I was super excited. There’s no other team I want to pitch for. This team has your back.”

The Diamond Heels finally broke through in the eighth when Macon Winslow delivered an RBI double, trimming USC’s lead to 3-2 and ending Johnson’s outing. But closer Adam Troy escaped further damage by striking out Colin Hynek with runners on second and third.

The ninth inning was where Carolina’s resilience took center stage.

After Tyler Howe grounded out to begin the inning, Cooper Nicholson worked a crucial walk before Carter French, appearing in his first at-bat of the game after entering as a defensive replacement, singled to put the tying run in scoring position. Jake Knappner followed with a sacrifice fly to score Nicholson and knot the game at 3-3.

After Gavin Gallaher drew a walk, Hull stepped to the plate and narrowly avoided ending the rally when a foul pop-up dropped untouched along the third-base line. Given a second chance, Hull didn’t miss.

𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐔𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐀



Carolina walks it off!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/021OXn7CKS — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 7, 2026

His drive into the left-center gap eluded a diving Takeuchi and sent Boshamer Stadium into a frenzy.

The victory continued a season-long trend for North Carolina, which has now won three weekend series after dropping the opener. More importantly, it secured the program’s first Super Regional victory after losing Game 1 and pushed the Diamond Heels to the 50-win mark for the first time since 2013.

Next up is Omaha, where North Carolina will meet Ole Miss in the opening round of the College World Series.

For a team that spent much of Sunday staring elimination in the face, the dream season is still very much alive.