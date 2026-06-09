For years, Big7, founder of Time2Grind Radio and known to thousands as @iambig7, has remained one of the most respected and influential figures in New Jersey hip-hop. More than a media personality, he has become a cultural architect, helping shape the careers of emerging artists while creating one of the region’s most recognized independent music platforms.

Built from the ground up, Time2Grind Radio has evolved far beyond traditional radio. It has become a destination for artist discovery, music promotion, industry conversation, and authentic storytelling. At a time when many independent artists struggle to gain visibility, Big7 created a platform where talent takes center stage, giving aspiring artists an opportunity to showcase their work and connect with audiences that value originality and real artistry.

What separates Big7 from many others in the media space is his ability to identify talent before the rest of the industry catches on. Throughout his career, he has helped amplify the voices of artists who would go on to make significant contributions to the culture. Among them is New Jersey rap standout Lil Miss Nana, whose rise further highlighted Big7’s reputation as a trusted tastemaker. Today, he continues that tradition through his support and development of rising artist Trece7ev, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to cultivating the next generation of talent.

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Deeply rooted in Newark and respected throughout the tri-state area, Big7 has become more than a broadcaster. He is a connector, mentor, and advocate for independent artists who are working to build sustainable careers in music. His influence extends beyond interviews and airplay, helping artists navigate an ever-changing industry while ensuring New Jersey’s voice remains part of the national hip-hop conversation.

Through consistency, credibility, and an unwavering dedication to the culture, Big7 has built a legacy that continues to impact artists and audiences alike. His work has helped preserve and elevate New Jersey’s rich hip-hop identity while creating opportunities for countless creatives to be seen and heard.

As hip-hop continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: Big7’s influence on New Jersey’s music landscape is undeniable. Through Time2Grind Radio and his ongoing commitment to independent artists, he has established himself as one of the state’s most important cultural figures, proving that true impact is measured not only by success, but by the opportunities created for others along the way