For years, Indigenous hip-hop has produced powerful voices that challenge narratives, preserve culture, and confront difficult truths. Yet many of those voices remain overlooked by mainstream audiences. Among them stands Cree Bear Clan artist BIGG B, a rapper whose music consistently tackles some of the most important issues facing Indigenous communities while delivering the type of lyrical substance that is increasingly rare in modern hip-hop.

If there is one artist deserving of wider recognition, it may very well be BIGG B.

His latest release, Devil Is A Lie Pt. 2, serves as another reminder of why he continues to build a loyal following across Canada and beyond. Produced by longtime collaborator Yung Wunda, the record combines dark cinematic production with BIGG B’s unmistakable vocal presence and unapologetic message.

While Yung Wunda’s production provides the atmosphere, BIGG B commands the spotlight from the moment he enters the track. His delivery is deliberate, heavy, and authoritative. Rather than relying on rapid-fire flows, he lets every word land with intention. The result feels less like a rap performance and more like a declaration.

The song’s central message revolves around resilience. Through references to Indigenous history, generational trauma, and survival, BIGG B speaks from the perspective of communities that have endured centuries of oppression yet continue to thrive. The hook, “Said the devil is a lie, bitch we the proof,” transforms into a statement of Indigenous perseverance and strength.

This commitment to addressing real-world issues has become one of BIGG B’s defining characteristics as an artist. Previous releases such as The Devil Is A Lie (Freestyle) and the politically charged Terrorists have tackled topics ranging from residential schools and unmarked graves to treaty rights, environmental activism, systemic racism, and the ongoing struggles facing Indigenous communities throughout Canada.

In many ways, BIGG B represents a tradition of hip-hop that prioritizes substance over trends. His music is rooted in storytelling, community, and accountability. Rather than chasing algorithms or viral moments, he uses his platform to amplify conversations that often receive little attention in mainstream media.

A major contributor to that vision has been producer Yung Wunda. A Bear Clan member of the Cayuga Nation from Six Nations of the Grand River, Yung Wunda has quietly become one of the most important Indigenous producers working today. His ability to blend trap drums, electronic textures, boom-bap influences, and Indigenous musical elements has helped create a distinct sonic identity behind many of BIGG B’s most impactful records.

Their partnership continues to evolve with every release. Whether it’s the rugged intensity of Terrorists, the dark atmosphere of Devil Is A Lie Pt. 2, or the larger body of work surrounding projects like Land Of The Lost, the chemistry between artist and producer has become one of the most compelling collaborations in Indigenous hip-hop.

Now BIGG B is preparing for his next chapter.

The artist has announced that new music will begin arriving throughout June, leading into his forthcoming project Paw Prints. While details remain limited, the title alone suggests another deeply personal body of work that continues his mission of documenting Indigenous experiences through music.

At a time when much of the music industry rewards controversy, superficiality, and short attention spans, BIGG B remains focused on creating records with purpose. His music educates, challenges, and inspires without sacrificing authenticity.

The mainstream may not have fully caught up yet, but that may only be a matter of time.

Until then, BIGG B remains what many already know him to be: one of the best Native rappers you’ve probably never heard of—and one of the most important voices currently emerging from Canada’s Indigenous hip-hop scene.