A halftime performance by Cardi B during Game 3 of the NBA Finals generated buzz Monday night, thanks in part to a comment from basketball analyst Charles Barkley.

The hometown star took the stage at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs. Before the performance began, broadcaster Ernie Johnson announced Cardi B’s appearance during ABC’s coverage.

Barkley responded with a joke referencing the rapper’s appearance, drawing laughter from the broadcast crew and quickly sparking reactions across social media: “I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s.”

“I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s”



We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks https://t.co/ZzStZF5VRL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

Cardi B then energized the crowd with performances of “Bodega Baddie” from her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, followed by her breakout 2017 hit Bodak Yellow.

Fans quickly shared clips of both the performance and Barkley’s comment, keeping the conversation going long after the final buzzer sounded.