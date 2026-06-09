After weeks of social media speculation, Grammy-nominated artist Chlöe and legendary producer Timbaland have officially announced their upcoming joint mixtape, Resurrection, set for release on June 19.

The project was unveiled through a collaborative Instagram post featuring the mixtape’s first teaser trailer and pre-save link. Resurrection pairs Timbaland’s groundbreaking production style with Chlöe’s evolving artistry as she embraces a new creative era marked by experimentation and reinvention.

Known for helping shape the careers of artists including Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado, Timbaland brings decades of hitmaking experience to the collaboration.

The announcement caps a busy stretch for Chlöe, who recently delivered a standout performance at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards and premiered her upcoming film, Strung, at the American Black Film Festival. The film is scheduled to begin streaming on Peacock on June 26.

With Resurrection, Chlöe signals a powerful return to music, teaming with one of the industry’s most influential producers for a project that blends legacy, innovation, and artistic growth.