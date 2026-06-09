The return of the NBA Finals to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 27 years brought excitement, celebrity sightings, and political headlines as Donald Trump attended Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans endured heightened security and long entry lines before watching New York suffer a 115-111 loss, ending the Knicks’ 13-game postseason winning streak and marking their first defeat since April.

Trump received loud boos from sections of the crowd when he appeared on the arena video board during the national anthem. Shortly afterward, San Antonio seized momentum behind Victor Wembanyama, who scored the Spurs’ first four points with a pair of dunks. The Spurs built an early double-digit lead and finished the opening quarter ahead 33-22.

Trump is booed in Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/HoippauVCj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2026

Social media users also circulated clips claiming Trump appeared to fall asleep during portions of the game, though those observations were widely debated online.

Donald Trump looks like he’s falling asleep during Game 3 of the Finals



(h/t @CalltoActivism) pic.twitter.com/hFjYoRxJq7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

Following the contest, Trump responded to comments from ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who jokingly suggested he would blame the president if the Knicks lost.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ,” Trump said. “I’m not sure Stephen A. Smith has that.”

Donald Trump responds after Stephen A. Smith said he'd blame him if the Knicks lost tonight:



"I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for President. You need a high IQ, I'm not sure Stephen A Smith has that" pic.twitter.com/ebgD4GPCkQ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 9, 2026

Despite the loss, New York still leads the NBA Finals series 2-1. The Knicks will look to regain control in Game 4 as they continue their pursuit of a first NBA championship since 1973.