Free FIFA World Cup 2026 Queens Fan Festival Announces Nas, Wyclef Jean and More

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee has announced that free general admission reservations are now available for the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, a major fan destination set to take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from June 11–27, 2026.

Designed around the theme “The World’s Game in the World’s Borough,” the Queens Group Stage HQ will welcome fans from around the globe for live match broadcasts, cultural programming, immersive activations, food and beverage experiences, and entertainment throughout the tournament’s group stage.

The venue is expected to host more than 40 performances and appearances from internationally recognized artists, creators, athletes, and local icons. Featured guests include GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai and legendary New York rapper Busta Rhymes, with additional talent to be announced.

Queens native and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Nas is scheduled to headline a special concert on June 12, co-sponsored by Resorts World Casino. The performance will require separately ticketed admission, with ticket details expected soon.

Wyclef Jean will also bring his celebrated Carnival experience to the festival, blending hip-hop, reggae, Afro-Caribbean, country, and disco influences in a performance reflecting the World Cup’s global spirit.

Adding to the excitement, Colombian music star Blessd and Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho will host the 2026 Si Sabe Fest, a celebrity 6-v-6 soccer tournament combining live music and street soccer culture. Additional details are expected in the coming days.

Telemundo, the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the NYNJ Host Committee’s NYC Fan Events, will lead daily activations alongside brands including Levi’s, Resorts World Casino, Joby, Mexican-Caribbean Tourism, and NYCFC.

“The FIFA World Cup is much bigger than the matches themselves,” said Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee. “Queens is one of the most diverse places in the world, making it the perfect place for fans from every corner of the globe to experience the tournament together.”

Admission is free, but advance reservations are required using the code QUEENSHQ.

A full schedule of live match broadcasts and confirmed performances can be found below. Dates and performers are subject to change.