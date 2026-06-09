New York hip-hop star French Montana has unveiled two new Big Bronx remixes of his chart-topping hit “Ever Since U Left Me,” enlisting fellow New York rap icons Remy Ma and Max B for the project.

Released today, “The Knicks Edition” serves as a tribute to the city’s excitement surrounding the 2026 NBA Finals. On the track, French Montana raps, “I went Deaf with the Knicks, all I need is one chip,” celebrating the team’s championship pursuit and energizing fans across New York.

The remix arrives as part of an official collaboration with ESPN and is scheduled to air during NBA Today and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. Ahead of the release, French Montana, Remy Ma, and Max B teased the track outside Madison Square Garden before Game 1, generating viral attention across social media and major entertainment outlets.

The original “Ever Since U Left Me” has already surpassed 50 million global streams, 23 million YouTube views, 272 million TikTok views, and more than 570,000 Shazams. The previously released Big Bronx Remix also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart and cracked YouTube’s Top 10 trending list.

By bringing together French Montana, Max B, and Remy Ma, the remix celebrates New York’s rich hip-hop legacy while capturing the city’s current cultural momentum across music, sports, and social media.