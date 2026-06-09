JAŸ-Z Announces 2026 Stadium Performances in Paris and Los Angeles

Fresh off his critically acclaimed performance at The Roots Picnic, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced two highly anticipated stadium shows scheduled for 2026.

The performances will take place on Sept. 10 at Stade de France in Paris and Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets will first be available through exclusive presales beginning June 11. Mastercard cardholders will have access to the Paris presale, while Citi cardmembers can participate in the Los Angeles presale through the Citi Entertainment program. General ticket sales begin June 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The newly announced dates add to the excitement surrounding JAŸ-Z’s return to the live stage following his celebrated appearance at The Roots Picnic, where fans and critics praised his performance.