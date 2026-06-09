As college baseball’s biggest stars prepare to take center stage in Omaha, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey has already claimed one of the sport’s most prestigious individual honors.

The Yellow Jackets backstop was named the 2026 Johnny Bench Award winner, recognizing him as the nation’s top catcher and adding his name to a distinguished list that includes some of college baseball’s greatest receivers. Lackey also becomes just the third Georgia Tech player to earn the honor, joining former Yellow Jacket standouts Joey Bart (2018) and Kevin Parada (2022).

For Lackey, the award caps a remarkable junior season that elevated him from one of the ACC’s top catchers to one of the premier prospects in the upcoming MLB Draft.

The Suwanee, Georgia native entered the season as Georgia Tech’s everyday catcher and quickly became one of the most complete players in college baseball. In addition to his defensive excellence behind the plate, Lackey emerged as a key offensive force in the middle of the Yellow Jackets lineup while helping lead Georgia Tech to one of the nation’s best records.

His rise has been years in the making.

As a freshman in 2024, Lackey appeared in 36 games and hit .214 with four home runs and 15 RBI. He took a significant leap as a sophomore, batting .347 with six home runs, 42 RBI, and 18 stolen bases while starting 50 games. His breakout campaign earned him a spot with USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team and firmly placed him on professional scouts’ radar.

This season, Lackey further strengthened his reputation as one of the most versatile players in the country. Earlier this year, he became the first player in Georgia Tech history to appear at eight different defensive positions during a single game, a testament to his athleticism and baseball IQ.

Named after Hall of Fame catcher, the award is presented annually to the top catcher in NCAA Division I baseball and has become one of the sport’s most coveted honors.

For Georgia Tech, Lackey’s selection continues a tradition of elite catching talent that has flowed through Atlanta for decades. And with the MLB Draft approaching, the Johnny Bench Award may be only the latest accolade for a player whose baseball future appears exceptionally bright.

From freshman contributor to national award winner, Vahn Lackey’s journey has been one of the best stories in college baseball this season—and now he’s officially recognized as the nation’s best behind the plate.