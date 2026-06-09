The road to Omaha has never been easy, but this year’s College World Series field arrives in Nebraska carrying no shortage of drama, controversy, and unforgettable moments.

Eight teams remain standing after surviving a grueling postseason that featured everything from walk-off victories to disputed home runs, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most competitive College World Series tournaments in recent memory.

North Carolina enters Omaha riding the momentum of one of the most thrilling finishes of the Super Regional round. The Diamond Heels appeared headed for elimination before rallying from a ninth-inning deficit against USC, ultimately punching their ticket to the College World Series on Owen Hull’s walk-off RBI single in a dramatic 4-3 victory at Boshamer Stadium. The win secured UNC’s 13th trip to Omaha and reinforced the resilience that has defined the Diamond Heels throughout the postseason.

Meanwhile, Georgia arrives in Omaha after surviving its own postseason controversy. The Bulldogs advanced following a tense Super Regional victory highlighted by a game-winning home run from MLB Draft prospect Tre Phelps. The blast sparked debate and disagreement from the opposition, but the result stood, sending one of the nation’s most talented rosters to college baseball’s biggest stage.

Joining North Carolina and Georgia in Omaha are Ole Miss, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Troy, creating a field that blends traditional powerhouses with programs looking to make history.

With a national championship hanging in the balance, every pitch, every defensive play, and every managerial decision becomes magnified under the lights of Charles Schwab Field.

College World Series Opening Round Matchups

Bracket 1

• No. 16 West Virginia vs. Troy | Friday, June 12 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

• No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ole Miss | Friday, June 12 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Bracket 2

• No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, June 13 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

• No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas | Saturday, June 13 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

College World Series Schedule

• Game 1: June 12 | 2 p.m. ET

• Game 2: June 12 | 7 p.m. ET

• Game 3: June 13 | 3 p.m. ET

• Game 4: June 13 | 8 p.m. ET

• Game 5: June 14 | 2 p.m. ET

• Game 6: June 14 | 7 p.m. ET

• Game 7: June 15 | 2 p.m. ET

• Game 8: June 15 | 7 p.m. ET

• Game 9: June 16 | 2 p.m. ET

• Game 10: June 16 | 8 p.m. ET

• Game 11: June 17 | 2 p.m. ET

• Game 12: June 17 | 7 p.m. ET

• Bracket 1 Final: June 18 | TBD

• Bracket 2 Final: June 18 | TBD

Championship Series

• Game 1: June 20 | TBD

• Game 2: June 21 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

• Game 3 (if necessary): June 22 | 7 p.m. ET

The beauty of Omaha is that none of the regular-season rankings, conference championships, or national seeds matter anymore. Eight teams arrived with championship aspirations. Only one will leave with a national title.