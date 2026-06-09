Spike Lee Joins Fanatics Fan Wagon Ahead of Historic Knicks NBA Finals Run

As New York City prepared for its first NBA Finals game since 1999, Fanatics hit the streets with its Fanatics Fan Wagon, bringing officially licensed Knicks merchandise directly to fans across the boroughs.

The mobile retail experience made its first stop at the legendary West 4th Street Basketball Courts in Manhattan’s West Village, where longtime Knicks superfan and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee energized the crowd with a surprise appearance.

Lee interacted with fans, distributed signed Knicks jerseys, and created several memorable moments throughout the event. Among the highlights, he gifted an autographed Karl-Anthony Towns jersey to a lucky fan and even FaceTimed NBA legend Ray Allen while celebrating with the crowd.

Actor Liev Schreiber also stopped by the Fan Wagon to purchase Knicks merchandise, adding to the excitement surrounding the city’s long-awaited return to the NBA Finals stage.

The activation comes as Knicks fans embrace the team’s historic postseason run, with the Finals marking New York’s first appearance on basketball’s biggest stage in nearly three decades.

Fanatics announced that the Fan Wagon will continue traveling throughout New York City for the remainder of the series, offering fans additional opportunities to purchase official gear, participate in giveaways, and meet Knicks legends during special appearances.

Fans looking to track the truck’s next location can follow Fanatics’ social media channels for updates and event announcements as Knicks fever continues to spread across the city.