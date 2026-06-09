Stella Standingbear isn’t just visiting the Billboard charts; she’s officially setting up camp.

Just a short time after cracking the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40, the Indigenous hip-hop star’s inescapable anthem “Mmhmm”—supercharged by an official remix with Houston legend Paul Wall—has climbed three spots to lock in at No. 34.

In a radio format usually dominated by major-label heavyweights with bottomless budgets, an independent artist steadily moving up the ranks is a massive flex. But for those who have been following Standingbear’s trajectory, this isn’t a fluke. It’s the result of relentless groundwork. With two NAMMYs, history-making wins at the Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards, and viral moments stretching from the Phoenix Suns halftime show to On The Radar Radio, she had the foundation poured long before the mainstream radio caught on.

The Paul Wall assist was the perfect colab. The pairing of Standingbear’s smooth, melodic bounce with Wall’s iconic, syrup-slow Texas drawl created a crossover track that bridges Rez resilience and Houston car culture. The result? A record that radio programmers simply can’t ignore.

The jump to No. 34 proves that “Mmhmm” isn’t just a flash in the pan—it’s got real staying power. As the track continues to gain traction, the industry is getting a front-row seat to an independent empire being built in real time.

Keep an eye on the charts, because Stella Standingbear shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.