Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré has announced her highly anticipated new album, PEYOTE, set for release on July 17 via Roc Nation Distribution.

Featuring appearances from serpentwithfeet and Destin Conrad, PEYOTE marks a bold new chapter in Ambré’s artistic evolution. Inspired by the peyote cactus and themes of transformation, healing, self-discovery, and spiritual growth, the 15-track project explores personal evolution through emotionally rich songwriting and immersive production.

The announcement follows the release of singles “Laugh Later, Cry Now” and “She˚,” which offered listeners an early glimpse into the album’s introspective tone and sonic direction. The project arrives after Ambré’s 2024 mixtape, i do this sht in my sleep, which further established her reputation for vulnerability and genre-blending artistry.

Earlier this year, the New Orleans native appeared on the cover of YAMS Magazine’s The Sacred Issue and previewed new music during her performance at The Roots Picnic’s Toyota Music Den.